EPSO receives over $400k to help with traffic enforcement

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two grants from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NTSA) were given to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) to help launch additional traffic enforcement efforts.

According to the press release, the State of Colorado administered over $400,000 to help tackle excessive speed, impaired drivers, and distracted drivers.

El Paso County is known for its motor vehicle crash deaths because of poor driving conditions.

The two grants will help fund the purchase of traffic enforcement equipment and the addition of Light Detection and Ranging devices (LIDARs).

The grants will also help EPSO pay for overtime without the use of on-duty personnel and equipment resources.