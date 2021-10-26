Yuma firefighter remembered after passing in line of duty

YUMA, Colo. (KRDO)-- Yuma firefighter, Darcy Stallings will be put to rest today after dying in the line of duty on October 21st. He was 34 years old. The funeral services will be held at the Yuma County Fairgrounds this afternoon at 2, according to CO State Firefighters Association and Foundation. Yuma Fire asks their fellow departments to line the streets with fire trucks to show their support.

Stallings was responding to a call for help when he crashed into a semi truck last Thursday, according to Colorado State Patrol, he died at the scene.

The Yuma Fire Department has opened a gofundme in Stallings name to support his family. Stallings leaves behind a wife and two young children. The gofundme page has already garnered thousands of dollars less than a week after Stallings' death.

Governor Jared Polis has ordered flags to be at half staff today, in honor and remembrance of Stallings.