El Paso County Sheriff investigates drive-by shooting near Empress Circle

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating a drive-by shooting after deputies received several calls about multiple gunshots near Mesa Ridge Pkwy on Friday, Oct. 22.

According to the press release, at 8:41 p.m. dispatch received several calls reporting multiple gunshots in the 600 block of Empress Circle.

The Sheriff's Office Patrol Division, Tactical Support Unit, and K9Unit responded to the area. At the scene, deputies found numerous shell casings and damage to structures and property in the area.

However, the suspect's vehicle left the scene before deputies arrived.

A nearby residence's home video surveillance captured the incident.

At approximately 1 a.m. on Oct. 23, deputies found a vehicle similar to what the home video surveillance showed at Main Street and Leta Drive.

Later that morning, deputies located the vehicle again at a gas station in the 200 block of B street.

Deputies used their patrol cars to block in the suspect's vehicle. The driver of the vehicle hit one of the patrol cars while one of the police officers was inside.

Four people fled from inside of the suspect's vehicle.

In the process of capturing the suspects, one suspect assaulted a police officer by spitting and attempting to head-butt them. All four suspects were arrested.

According to the sheriff's office, three of the suspects were "juveniles" and the other suspect was an adult man.

None of the suspects nor any police officers were reported injured in the incident.