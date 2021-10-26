Pueblo police hosts annual Drive-thru Trunk or Treat event

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Police Department will be hosting its annual Drive-thru Trunk or Treat event for the community.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, the event will be from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29 in the bottom level of the parking garage at 110 S. Main St.

Candy booths will be inside the parking structure.

The police department appreciates any and all unopened bags of candy for the event by this week. If you would like to donate, drop off candy at the front of the police department's lobby at 200 S. Main St.