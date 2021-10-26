National Women in Small Business month: meet Lori of Lori Lynn’s Cookies and Cream

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- October recognizes, observes, and celebrates many things, including National Women in Small Business.

"It's empowering," Lori Morrissey, owner of Lori Lynn's Cookies and Cream ice-cream sandwich truck says.

Lori began baking with her grandparents when she was five years old. The California transplant said her grandpa used to tell her that, one day, she'd sell her cookies.

"Now, here I am!" says Lori.

Lori Lynn's Cookies and Cream specializes in made-to-order ice-cream sandwiches. The cookies are prepared at a home-based commercial kitchen by one of Lori's six employees.

Lori's entire team, from the graphic designer to her bakers, are women.

"The women supporting women movement is so strong and that has really helped," she says. "It's just really great, as we work together, for them to see what we can do, what a woman can do, what we can do with our dreams."

Outside of her supportive group of friends, Lori advocates for herself and the business. She credits social media tools, including Facebook, as a large part of her success.

She uses her Facebook page to show customers where she’s driving to next. The Facebook page also promotes new flavors and posts about local involvement in charities and fundraisers.

Lori says the motto for her business is connecting people with cookies and ice cream. As we near the colder winter months, she says she'll continue that mission.