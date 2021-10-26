Monoclonal antibody therapy effective to treat COVID patients

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., (KRDO)-- A treatment that's been around for fifty years helping for several illnesses is now aiding some high-risk Southern Colorado COVID-19 patients. It's called Monoclonal antibody therapy.

According to health experts, Monoclonal Antibodies are injected into the body, the treatment stimulates the immune system for COVID patients to help battle the worst symptoms. The antibodies are proteins given to high-risk patients early in the diagnosis.

Monoclonal Therapy

At 79 years old, Fountain resident, Sandy Franklin is full of life. The director for the Fountain Valley Harmonizers, she spends her time singing with her peers.

“We are a group of senior singers and we go to the nursing homes and for 25 years and then just stopped," said Franklin.

However, the pandemic hit her hard.

After staying indoors for a year and getting fully vaccinated in March, she thought she was safe. But just six weeks ago Franklin tested positive for COVID.

"I did everything that I was supposed to and got COVID after all which was very surprising, but then it was suggested to get the antibodies at UCHealth and I did that," said Franklin.

Research says the therapy proves to keep 80 percent of patients with COVID-19 out of the hospital. Patients who are considered high risk are usually the first to be considered for the treatment.

"The medication works to neutralize the virus and help clear the virus from the body and people have reported feeling better 6-12 hours after treatment," said Dr. Adit Ginde, professor of Emergency Medicine at CU School of Medicine and UCHealth emergency physician.

While the treatment helps, doctors say the COVID vaccine is still highly recommended.

"The vaccine works better than anything we have and it lasts much much longer, once you're vaccinated your body makes e-cells and t-cells that are very specific for covid," said Dr. Michael Roshon with Centura Health.

The treatment is only given through a referral by a provider or health care system and must be taken within 10 days of getting symptoms for it to work.

Both Centura Health and UCHealth are offering this treatment.

In just the last month UCHealth has provided nearly half of the monoclonal antibodies infusions in the state and is now reaching out to high-risk patients who would most benefit from the treatment.

