Two Colorado Springs elementary schools repurposing and transferring students

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Harrison School District Two and Pikes Peak United Way plan to open a first of its kind family success center in southeast Colorado Springs. The center will take over what is currently the Pikes Peak Elementary School. Lackluster enrollment rates caused by lower birth rates and fewer housing options is prompting the district to repurpose both Pikes Peak Elementary and Stratmoor Hills Elementary.

Both schools will wrap up this school year then take on their new roles. Pikes Peak Elementary will become the new "Family Success Center," and Stratmoor Hills Elementary will be the new base for "Aspire Online Academy," according to a release from Harrison School District Two.

“Harrison School District Two was fortunate to partner with Pikes Peak United Way during the pandemic to assist our families with various challenges, and the partnership has only grown,” said Dr. Wendy Birhanzel, HSD2 Superintendent. "We appreciate their willingness to ask families in Southeast what services they want to see close to home and their creativity to bring those services to our community. This is a wonderful way to use our building in the future, while serving our families and community members in Southeast Colorado Springs.”

Students from Pikes Peak Elementary will attend the newly remodeled Monterey Elementary, Centennial Elementary, or the brand-new Carmel Community School, which will convert to a K - 8 campus. The students from Stratmoor Hills Elementary will attend the newly remodeled Oak Creek and Otero Elementary Schools. Families can complete a choice form to request enrollment in a school different from their new home school.

Pikes Peak United Way has been working, and will continue, to work with the community to develop what the residents need and want in the family success center. So far, services identified include: GED classes, employment counseling/career opportunity exploration, a STEM lab, art therapy, a literacy center, financial literacy training, nutrition counseling, mentoring and tutoring. The center will also serve as a meeting place for residents in the neighborhood.

The collaborative effort has funding coming from several sides. So far, the city has dedicated $1.5 million to the project. Ent Credit Union will chip in $100,000, and the Colorado Springs Heath Foundation will contribute another $90,000 to round out the top three contributors. In total, the family success center stands to start with $1.825 million in funding, according to a release from Pikes Peak United Way.