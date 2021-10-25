Pueblo restaurant closed after stolen vehicle drives through building

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo restaurant is dealing with the aftermath of a car driving through the building.

Around 3 a.m. Saturday, the owners of Julians Restaurant woke up to part of their restaurant destroyed.



Courtesy of Julians Restaurant

According to the Pueblo Police Department, the car was stolen out of Colorado Springs. The driver was gone before officers and the restaurant owners arrived.

The restaurant owners said while they can rebuild and are grateful no one was hurt, they're baffled over how someone was capable of driving into a building then running away.

Julians Restaurant is currently boarded up. At this time, the owners are unsure of when the restaurant will reopen.

Courtesy of Julians Restaurant

Police told KRDO they do not have a suspect.