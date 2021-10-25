Pueblo City Council to vote on funding housing for COVID positive homeless individuals

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday evening, the Pueblo City Council will vote on two resolutions related to funding for homeless housing.

The first ordinance would give the Pueblo Rescue Mission $20,000 to provide shelter for individuals in Pueblo experiencing homelessness and COVID-19.

The ordinance aims to relieve homeless shelters that may have too many COVID-19 positive visitors to operate. If approved, the ordinance would allow the Pueblo Rescue Mission to help homeless individuals suffering from COVID shelter off-site. According to the proposal, $10,000 of the funding would go towards motel stays.

The second is an emergency ordinance that would allow Posada, a Pueblo non-profit that assists homeless people, to convert a four-plex along Castle Royal Dr. into housing for people needing to quarantine for COVID-19 illnesses.

If passed, Posada would receive $395,000 from the City of Pueblos American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. The money would help Posada purchase the four-plex and get it up and running for the homeless population.

Also, according to the proposal, the four-plex would be used for rapid rehousing, temporary, transitional, and permanent housing for individuals and families who are experiencing homelessness or other negative economic impacts due to COVID-19.

The Regular City Council Meeting begins at 7 p.m. The meeting is open to the public and it will be streamed on Comcast Government Access Channel 17, the city's website, and the city's Facebook page.

To view the agenda for Monday's meeting, click here.