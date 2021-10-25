COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to multiple semi trailers caught on fire at Goodwill Industries Monday morning.

Firefighters arrived to the scene at 2855 S. Academy Blvd. at around 5 a.m.

Hose lines and an aerial attack are being used to extinguish the flames.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story.