Multiple semi trailers caught on fire at Goodwill Industries
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to multiple semi trailers caught on fire at Goodwill Industries Monday morning.
Firefighters arrived to the scene at 2855 S. Academy Blvd. at around 5 a.m.
Hose lines and an aerial attack are being used to extinguish the flames.
The cause of the incident is under investigation.
This is a developing story.
#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene at 2855 S ACADEMY BL; GOODWILL INDUSTRIES with multiple semi trailers fully involved. Engines 11/8 and Truck 8 on scene using multiple hoselines and the aerial to put out the fire pic.twitter.com/h1dvTIPq01— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) October 25, 2021
