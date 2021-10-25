Fatal single vehicle traffic collision Sunday evening in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A victim was killed late Sunday evening after a vehicle traffic collision in Pueblo.

At approximately 10:44 p.m., Pueblo police responded to the scene at I-25 southbound, south of the Pueblo Boulevard on-ramp, about a single vehicle traffic collision.

According to the press release, a Colorado State Patrol trooper removed the victim from the wreckage as officers arrived on scene. The victim's vehicle was on fire as a result from the collision.

The preliminary investigation revealed the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a metal light pole. After, the vehicle continued to travel until it hit a tree.

Officers confirmed the victim was declared dead at the scene and the body will be identified by The Pueblo County Coroner.

The investigation is being conducted by The Pueblo Police Traffic Section and Identification Section.