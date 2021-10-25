District 60 asks for input on how to spend COVID-related funds

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo School District 60 is asking for input from the community on how to spend money provided by the American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ARP ESSER) fund.

According to the officials, the district will receive $42.9 million, which will be spent over the next 2-3 years. D60 says the funds will address the impact of the pandemic on students and go towards maintaining the safe operation of schools.

D60 says other streams of federal COVID-related funding have been used to facilitate remote learning, add staff, enhance summer school programming, address health and safety needs, and support the continuation of operations.

Now, the district is asking for input to develop a "Use of Funds" plan. Once completed, the plan will be submitted to the Colorado Department of Education for approval.

According to the district, all funds must be used to support the response to, or prevention of, COVID. Including addressing the learning loss that resulted because of the pandemic.

D60 says these are one-time funds and would not be used for ongoing costs as the grant will expire at the end of the 2023-24 school year.

To take the survey from District 60, click here.