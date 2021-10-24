‘Flip or Flop’ star Tarek El Moussa marries ‘Selling Sunset’ star Heather Rae Young

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young are married.

The reality TV stars tied the knot on Saturday in Santa Barbara, California, and shared pictures of their special day on Instagram.

Young wrote on Instagram, “I married the love of my life today. My sweet man, my everything. Cheers to forever and then some.”

The guests included several of Young’s “Selling Sunset” castmates. Luckily for fans of the couple the wedding was filmed for a one-hour special “Tarek and Heather The Big I Do” which will air this December on discovery+.

The couple first began dating in 2019 after meeting on the Fourth of July.

El Moussa was previously married to his former HGTV co-star, Christina Haack.

