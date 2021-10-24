Fire burns aboard container ship off British Columbia

VICTORIA, British Columbia (AP) — A fire is burning in several containers aboard a cargo ship off Canada’s Pacific coast province of British Columbia. The Canadian Coast Guard says it received word late Saturday morning that a fire had broken out in 10 damaged containers aboard the MV Zim Kingston, which is now anchored about five miles off the provincial capital of Victoria, and that two of the burning containers contain hazardous material identified as potassium amylxanthate. The coast guard notes that the ship itself is not on fire, but said an emergency zone has been set up for one nautical mile around the Zim Kingston, adding there is currently no safety risk to people on shore.