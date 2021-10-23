Makar scores in 6th round of shootout, Avs beat Lightning

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Cale Makar scored in the sixth round of the shootout to give the Colorado Avalanche a 4-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night. Makar beat Andrei Vasilevskiy with a wrist shot after Darcy Kuemper denied Anthony Cirelli to begin the sixth round as the Avalanche ended a three-game losing streak. Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen also scored, and Kuemper made 29 saves for Colorado, which had lost three in a row. Brayden Point, Mathieu Joseph and Steven Stamkos scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 24 saves.