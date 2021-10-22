Suspected drunk driver arrested after crash leaves 9-year-old hospitalized

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A 9-year-old was left seriously injured after a suspected drunk driver caused a crash at the intersection of Hwy 83 and Powers Blvd, according to Colorado Springs Police. The child received medical attention at the scene from the Colorado Springs Fire Department before being taken to a nearby hospital.

The Major Crash Team's investigation indicates a Land Rover SUV was heading south on Hwy 83. The SUV took an "unprotected" left turn onto Powers heading east. While making the turn, the SUV hit a Subaru coupe that had been driving north on the highway. The child passenger in the Subaru was seriously hurt, but the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, according to a release from Colorado Springs police.

The Land Rover SUV was driven by 37-year-old Lindsay Harrison, who was arrested for DUI, vehicular assault, and a variety of traffic charges. She was later booked into the El Paso County Jail.