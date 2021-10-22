Greek 7-Layer Hummus Dip

By Michelle Dudash, CNN

This savory dip is a crowd-pleaser. I served this to my gaggle of girlfriends for a pre-dinner wine and snack meet-up during an active tennis vacation, and it was so easy to throw together while feeling oh-so Mediterranean, fresh, healthy and light. 1 pan + 9 women = gone.

Serve with your favorite dipping vessels, like red bell pepper planks, celery sticks and sliced zucchini.

Ingredients

1 container (8-ounce [227 grams]) hummus, like classic, roasted red pepper or lemon flavor

1 medium cucumber, peeled and diced (leave the seeds in if they are small)

1 cup (150 grams) sliced cherry tomatoes

3 scallions, sliced

1⁄2 cup (75 grams) crumbled feta

1⁄4 cup (25 grams) sliced olives, such as kalamata

1 teaspoon dried oregano or Italian seasoning

Freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons (30 milliliters) extra-virgin olive oil

Instructions

1. Spread the hummus in the bottom of a 9 x 9-inch (23 x 23 cm) glass dish or similar-size rimmed platter.

2. Sprinke with the cucumber, tomatoes, scallions, feta, olives, oregano and pepper. Drizzle with the oil.

For more healthy and delicious recipes, sign up for Eat, But Better, CNN’s eight-part guide to eating Mediterranean-style.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Adapted with permission from “The Low-Carb Mediterranean Cookbook: Quick and Easy High-Protein, Low-Sugar, Healthy-Fat Recipes for Lifelong Health” by Michelle Dudash, published by Fair Winds Press © July 2021