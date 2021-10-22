El Paso County implements new flu data dashboard

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday, El Paso County Public Health launched a new influenza data dashboard to track timely and relevant local flu data.

According to EPCPH, the interactive dashboard will give weekly updates on fly hospitalizations and pediatric deaths throughout the 2021-2022 flu season. That data will then be compared to previous flu seasons.

“We are excited to offer this new resource for the public and our community partners,” said Natalia Gayou, epidemiologist for El Paso County Public Health. “In addition to COVID-19, tracking respiratory illnesses like flu is critical to efficiently monitor and identify disease trends in the community. It’s important to note that flu hospitalizations and pediatric deaths only capture a snapshot of disease activity representing the most severe illness. We know that flu is circulating, and it’s important to take steps to protect yourself and your loved ones. Although flu season is different every year, with an unprecedented early start to RSV season, we anticipate an increase in respiratory illnesses this season. We are urging anyone 6 months of age and older to get a flu shot.”

The flu dashboard will be updated weekly on Mondays. Click here to view the flu data dashboard.