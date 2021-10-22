Denver International Airport temporarily reinstates shuttle lot for increased weekend traffic

DENVER (KRDO)-- Denver International Airport (DEN) once again anticipates a busy travel weekend with the potential for longer security lanes and parking lots reaching capacity. As a result of increased passenger traffic, the Pikes Peak shuttle lot will temporarily open for passengers to park from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22 and from 4:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, according to a release from the airport.

DEN suggests people traveling through the airport this weekend allow more time than usual. The airport recommends arriving two hours prior to boarding.

Additionally, ongoing bus driver shortages will reduce shuttles. Passengers who park in Pikes Peak should allow an extra 45 minutes to get to the terminal. The shuttle service in both economy lots will also be limited, but passengers can walk to the terminal from the economy lots if they can't wait for a shuttle.

DEN also anticipates that all other parking facilities serving the airport will be at or near capacity and encourages passengers to seek other forms of transportation when possible, like the RTD A-Line or taking a rideshare.

Passengers are strongly encouraged to check the status of the parking lots on the homepage of FlyDenver.com or follow us on Twitter. In addition, there are a number of off-airport parking lots that may have availability and are a good alternative.