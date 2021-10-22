Confused if you’re eligible for a booster shot? You’re not alone.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- If you're confused about if you can get your booster shot, you're not alone. Conflicting and changing information has made it tough for some to know when it's time.

Tyger Smith, who runs the state's Chapel Hills Mall vaccination site in Colorado Springs, says he's had to turn away about 20-30% of people looking for booster shots in the last day or two. He admits it's not their fault.

"There's just confusion over who can get the shots," Smith told KRDO. "We've had to turn some patients away because they are just confused. They're getting false information."

Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson booster shots have now been approved by the FDA and CDC. But at the moment, you still need to qualify to get it in the state of Colorado. According to the state, here is who should come to get a booster:

People 65 or older.

People who live in a long-term care facility.

People who are 18-64-years-old and at high risk of severe COVID-19.

People who are 18-64-years-old and at high risk because of where they live or work, such as a college dorm or a grocery store, or an office.

Those who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for their first dose.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis is just 46-years-old but got his booster Friday because of his environment.

"I'm one of those people," Gov. Polis said. "It's for over 65, and it's for anybody who works around other people who got it six months ago or so."

The state also announced Friday it is going to start sending text messages to people when they become eligible, to remind them to come to get their boosters.