Air Force Academy’s new falcon mascot to fly for first time during upcoming game

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KRDO) -- This weekend, the U.S. Air Force Academy's newest falcon mascot will take flight for the first time.

According to the USAFA, Nova, a female gyrfalcon, will take her first live flight at the Air Force Falcons football game.



Nova first became part of the USAFA family in June of 2020. The academy's previous 23-year-old mascot Aurora passed away in October of 2019.

According to the USAFA, Aurora was the longest-serving live mascot in the school's history.

Saturday, Oct. 23, the Falcons take on the San Diego State Aztecs at Falcon Stadium.