Walgreens begins testing drone delivery in Texas

By MATT O’BRIEN

AP Technology Writer

Walgreens will begin flying packages by drone to residents in a pair of Texas cities in partnership with Google’s drone-making affiliate, Wing. The companies said they will begin testing the service next week in the city of Frisco and neighboring Little Elm, two fast-growing communities north of Dallas where Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney says road traffic is probably the biggest complaint. Cheney says drones may help take more delivery vans off the road. Walgreens says about 100 store items will be available for air delivery when the service rolls out in Texas in the coming months, including over-the-counter medication, snacks and cosmetics.