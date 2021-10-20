Over $100,000 raised on GoFundMe for Colorado teen killed in I-70 wrong way crash

PUEBLO, Colo (KRDO) -- The Echo-Hawk family has raised over $100,000 on Gofundme for the Colorado teen who was killed in a crash on I-70 that also critically injured the teen's father.

Alexie Echo-Hawk, 15, and her father, Bunky Echo-Hawk, were on their way to the Pawnee Nation for a ceremonial tribal dance in Oklahoma. The pair are from Mosca, north of Alamosa.

"The words don’t come easy and our hearts are broken at the loss of my niece and my cousin Bunky Echo-Hawk’s daughter Alexie," Crystal Echo-Hawk said. "She was a beloved daughter, sister and relative. Alexie loved her family and basketball."

The family's goal is to raise $75,000 but exceeded the amount within 16 hours of the fundraiser being open.

The funds will go directly to Alexie's funeral and memorial costs. Alexie's father, Bunky will need multiple surgeries. Funds from the Gofundme will also assist with Bunky's extensive medical bills.

Bunky Echo-Hawk is a renowned Native American artist, who has exhibited his work throughout the United States and internationally.

You can find the GoFundMe fundraiser here: Help With Funeral Expenses, Healing & Recovery.