New wildlife mitigation features along I-25 Gap Project

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The I-25 Gap Project will include new wildlife mitigation features that are meant to keep drivers and animals safe.

The Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, and the Colorado Wildlife Transportation Alliance are working together to create five new wildlife underpasses along the 18-mile I-25 Gap Project. One underpass will be in El Paso County, the other four will be in Douglas County.

According to officials, the five wildlife underpasses will make up one of the largest wildlife mitigation systems in North America.

CPW says the new wildlife mitigation features are expected to reduce collisions between animals and vehicles by 90%. CDOT and CPW are also implementing a research project to measure the success of the crossings.

In addition to the wildlife underpasses, CDOT is building wildlife fencing, shoulder widening, rebuilding bridges, resurfacing with new pavement, and modernizing technology.

According to CDOT, the project costs $419 million and is scheduled to be completed by the fall of 2022.