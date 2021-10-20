Denver City Council to vote on reducing speed limits amid pedestrian crashes

DENVER (KRDO) -- Denver City Council will be voting to reduce city speed limits amid pedestrian crashes in 2021.

According to 9News, the city council plans to vote on an ordinance which will reduce speed limits on the streets from 25 mph to 20 mph. Areas where speed limits are not posted like neighborhood streets will have a default 25 mph.

Denver reports more than 14 pedestrians have been killed just in 2021 and more than 55 pedestrians have been injured.

"I usually don’t go throughout the week without having a close call," said Jamie Lewis with the Colorado Cross-Disability Coalition. "People are so distracted today with cell phones and other things in their car."

Those in favor for the change says lowering the speed limits to 20 mph will help raise a pedestrian's chance for survival.

"City Council could change it very quickly through simple legislation," said Jill Locantore with the Denver Streets Partnership. "Speed is one of the biggest factors to whether a crash happens in the first place and the severity of the crash."