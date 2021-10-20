CSU Pueblo kicks off 2021 Homecoming Week

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday kicked off CSU-Pueblo's 2021 Homecoming. According to the university, this year's theme is "Leave a Legacy."

The five-day event welcomes back alumni to campus for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Homecoming festivities began with the Donuts and Coffee break with students and alumni at the Library and Academic Resources Center. Following that was the Athletics Friends and Scholars Luncheon at the Occhiato Student Center.

During Homecoming week, there will be several fun events taking place on campus. That includes the annual Homecoming pep rally and bonfires taking place at the CSU Pueblo Thunderbowl Stadium.

