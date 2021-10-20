Skip to Content
today at 9:27 PM
Published 9:42 PM

Colorado State Patrol investigates fatal crash on Highway 50 in Pueblo West

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) -- A fatal crash temporarily shut down part of Highway 50 in Pueblo West Wednesday night.

According to CDOT, the crash closed eastbound Hwy 50 between McCulloch Blvd. and Purcell Blvd. at 8:41 p.m. At 9:15 p.m., part of Hwy 50 opened while crews worked in the right lane to clear the crash.

Colorado State Patrol confirmed the crash was fatal. The accident happened in the construction zone area at the intersection of Highway 50 and Purcell Blvd.

According to CSP, a car registered in Alabama lost control and rolled into a ditch. The driver, who has not been identified, died at the scene.

This is a developing story.

