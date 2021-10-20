Colorado Springs Police arrest man suspected of sexual exploitation of children

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Investigators with the Colorado Springs Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force used a search warrant to secure the arrest of a man accused of sexually exploiting children, according to a press release from CSPD. On Tuesday, October 19th, investigators served the warrant to Gustavo Tamayo Arana, 33, at his home on the 4300 block of Halstead Cir.

The warrant allowed officers to collect enough information to arrest Arana and book him into the Criminal Justice Center, where he is being held without bond.

The Colorado Springs ICAC Task Force is comprised of Investigators from the Colorado Springs Police Department, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, and Special Agents with Homeland Security Investigations.