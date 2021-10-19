State troopers say fatal accident likely due to drunk driver

ALAMOSA COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado state troopers are investigating a single car crash that killed the driver. According to a press release from Colorado State Patrol, it happened Sunday night just before 11:00. A man named Korey Albritton, 29, was driving north on Alamosa County Rd 104.

Albritton veered to the left side of the road, he was thrown from the vehicle when it rolled multiple times into a field. He was taken to the San Luis Valley Regional Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

The crash is under investigation, but troopers say alcohol, speed and Albritton not being buckled up are all contributing factors.