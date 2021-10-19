Local small businesses feeling impact of COVID shipping delays

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Global supply chain shortages are impacting businesses both big and small and with the holiday shopping season fast approaching, customers might start feeling the strain too.

The holiday season is when retailers make most of their money for the year, but with merchandise stuck on container ships, vendors are faced with uncertainty.

“It is definitely challenging with all the unknown,” Kari Reyner, Owner of Fab’rik Colorado Springs said.

In Vietnam, the second-largest supplier of apparel and footwear to the U.S - factories have put production and distribution on hold due to widespread outbreaks of the delta variant.

Now businesses here are scrambling to prepare for the busy shopping season ahead.

“The third quarter is retail's biggest - it is like our super bowl,” Reyner said.

Apparel isn’t the only industry being affected. There's been computer chip shortages, impacts to plastic items, even rubber shortages.

For Coloradans, that could make winter a little more treacherous this year

“Right now there is going to be a shortage because when I actually order I may not get all four tires because I might only get one or two or three but not a full set,” Brett Roller, manager of Big O Tires said.

Nationally, economists and manufacturers warn the global supply chain restraints will lead to fewer discounts and fewer products. However, some predict the worst may be over in a few months.