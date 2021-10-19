Golden Gate Canyon State Park offers 250 Christmas tree cutting permits

GOLDEN, Colo. (KRDO) -- A few Coloradans will have the chance to chop down their own Christmas tree and take it home for the holidays.

In November, Golden Gate Canyon State Park will offer 250 tree-cutting permits through an online application draw event.

The entry period for the permit draw opens Nov. 1 and closes Nov. 15. Permits will be randomly drawn, and applicants will be notified by email the week of Nov. 15.

On Saturday, Dec. 4, permit carriers can visit the park between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to choose and cut down a tree. Areas for 2-wheel and 4-wheel drive vehicles will be available. Some hiking will be required to reach the trees.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says trees must be cut with hand tools, like a handsaw or an axe. Chainsaws and power saws are prohibited.

Tree selections include:

Douglas Fir

Ponderosa Pine

Lodge Pole Pine

Rocky Mountain Juniper

According to CPW, the Christmas tree-cutting will help Golden Gate Canyon State Park in thinning overcrowded and dense vegetation. This selective thinning will improve the overall health of the forest and reduce the impacts of future wildfires.

To apply for a permit, click here.