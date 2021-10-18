Torchys Tacos opening location in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Torchys Tacos is coming to Colorado Springs, with plans to open their doors for the first time at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant began as a food truck, in Austin, TX, eventually spreading to nine different states, with Colorado Springs as the ninth location in Colorado.

The new location is on the Northside of town. It will add to the already busy area off Interquest Parkway near In N Out is located and where the Texas burger chain Whataburger plans open before the year is up.

The new Torchys address is 1358 Interquest ParkwayColorado Springs, CO 80921.