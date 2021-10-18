Colorado Springs native is the new Radio Voice of the Milwaukee Bucks

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The NBA will kick off the 2021-22 season on Tuesday night, and for one Southern Colorado native, that means the start of a dream come true.

Dave Koehn was named the radio play-by-play voice for the Milwaukee Bucks. He was born in Pueblo and grew up in Colorado Springs, and he's a graduate of Cheyenne Mountain High School.

Koehn has a 20-year sports broadcasting career, spending the last 13 years at the University of Virginia.

He says his favorite memory so far is UVA's run to a national championship in 2019.

"It had come on the heels of losing in the first round. It was the first time a one seed had ever lost to a sixteen, so from those lows to the pinnacle of winning a national championship and doing it in dramatic fashion with some overtime thrillers, come-from-behind wins, buzzer beaters, and everything that went with it that was really the moment of a lifetime," said Koehn.

Koehn is now getting another one of those moments.

"It’s just an amazing set of circumstances in my life. To be able to go from a place that I was at the University of Virginia, a chance to call a national championship, to going to call games for the world champs is a pretty good bit of fortune in a person's life. I kind of pinch myself regularly that I actually get to live this life," said Koehn.

It's a journey that started right here in Springs.

"Colorado Springs is always going to be a part of who I am. I spent my formative years there, and my family still lives in Colorado Springs, so you know, you always want to represent your hometown," said Koehn.

He said he wants to be an example that hard work can pay off.

"I guess I'm living proof that if you work hard enough and you go through all the rigors of moving around the country you will get that opportunity if you work hard at it, you’re good at it, and you just continue to churn along," said Koehn.

Koehn's first call for the Bucks is Tuesday night when they take on the Brooklyn Nets. The tip-off is at 5:30 p.m.