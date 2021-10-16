Skip to Content
News
Fountain firefighters save several beehives on fire

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- Fountain firefighters were called to a fire Friday night outside of the Fountain Nature Center, where several beehives had been set on fire.

According to the City of Fountain, "Firefighters extinguished the fire and then worked to save the remaining bees by moving them to another area."

The bees didn't attack, and luckily the firefighters didn't get stung by any bees. The fire safety officials add, " Fountain Fire will be there if you need us!"

Kerjan Bianca

