Davis-Price, LSU stun turnover-prone No. 20 Florida, 49-42

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Tyrion Davis-Price rushed for an LSU-record 287 yards and three touchdowns, and the Tigers’ banged-up defense produced four interceptions in a 49-42 victory over No. 20 Florida. After Damone Clark’s interception of Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, Davis-Price literally and fittingly ran out the final 1:59 on Florida. Max Johnson had three touchdown passes to Jaray Jenkins for LSU. Florida QBs Emory Jones and Richardson each were intercepted twice. LSU converted three interceptions into touchdowns including a pick-six by Dwight McGlothern. Justin Shorter caught two TD passes for Florida including a 42-yard Hail Mary as the first half ended.