Two Colorado Springs men arrested for child sexual exploitation charges

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Springs Police arrested two men in one day on charges of sexual exploitation of children. Both arrests happened on Thursday, October 14th.

The first arrest happened around 7:30 in the morning. The Colorado Springs Internet Crimes against Children Task Force served a warrant to Daniel Lee Atkinson, 51, living in Fountain, off Candlestar Loop N. The Fountain Police Department assisted in the arrest, according to CSPD. Atkinson faces charges related to sexual exploitation of children.

The second arrest happened around 2:30 in the afternoon that same day, according to a press release from Colorado Springs Police. This time, officers served a search warrant to David Daniel Aguilar, 39. Officers were able to get enough information from the home off Santa Fe St. in Colorado Springs to arrest Aguilar on charges related to sexual exploitation of children.