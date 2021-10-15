Freeze Warnings in Effect

Tonight: Mostly clear skies overnight with light winds and no chance of precipitation. Low temperatures will drop to about 29 degrees in Colorado Springs and 27 in Pueblo. Higher elevation cities like Monument and Woodland Park will likely get even colder than that. Freeze warnings run from 12am-9am along the I-25 corridor and southeastern plains.

Weekend: Temperatures warming very nicely through the next few days as a ridge of high pressure settles in across the intermountain west. High temperatures reaching 67 degrees in Colorado Springs Saturday with Pueblo to 69, with further warming expected Sunday. No chance of rain all weekend long with plenty of sunshine and light winds, overall a beautiful weekend ahead.

Extended: Staying nice and sunny on Monday with a cold front on Tuesday that'll drop temperatures back into the 60s and bring light precipitation chances.

