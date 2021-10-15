Escaped juvenile fugitive back in custody

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police arrested a man after he was caught driving a stolen vehicle with an escaped juvenile fugitive.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, officers were looking for a juvenile who escaped from the Division of Youth Services. He was originally sentenced for Aggravated Robbery and Motor Vehicle Theft in August of 2020.

Thursday, detectives found the juvenile as a passenger in a stolen Honda Accord, which was reported stolen by the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office on September 25.

Detectives followed the stolen Honda to an AutoZone off Highway 50. According to police, the driver, later identified as Cody Greenway, went into the AutoZone and the juvenile remained in the car. Police say a fully-loaded handgun was sitting on the floorboard by the juvenile.

Detectives were able to arrest Greenway inside the store without the juvenile knowing. After he was in custody, police and detectives arrested the juvenile.

According to police, the juvenile admitted the gun was his.

Greenway was taken to the Pueblo County Detention Center. He faces several charges, including Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft, Criminal Impersonation, and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.

The juvenile faces several charges, including First Degree Criminal Trespass, Possession of a Weapon by a Juvenile, and Escape.