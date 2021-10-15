DIA predicts heavier traffic this weekend, tells travelers to plan ahead

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Officials with the Denver International Airport say they're expecting increased traffic this weekend and advise travelers to arrive hours ahead of their flight.

DIA says roughly 75,000 passengers go through the airport each day.

Additionally, extra travelers and a looming vaccine deadline for TSA workers are contributing to longer security lines.

The deadline for civilian federal government workers to be fully vaccinated is November 22, the Monday before Thanksgiving, one of the busiest travel times of the year. According to the Transportation Security Administration, only 60% of staff are fully vaccinated.

For DIA, officials recommend arriving at least two hours before boarding time.