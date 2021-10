HUERFANO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews are battling a wildfire that broke out in Huerfano County.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, crews began monitoring the Red Canyon fire around 11 a.m. Friday. The fire is burning along San Carlos Rd., 8.3 miles northeast of Gardner.

Mid-afternoon

Late Afternoon USFS

At 4:30 p.m., officials said the fire was .38 acres and no structures were currently threatened.

The cause is still undetermined.

