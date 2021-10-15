Colorado Springs Police warn of missing carjacking suspects, considered armed and dangerous

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Two men managed to steal a car from another man while he was driving it in an overnight carjacking, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

The carjacking happened before 11:00 on Thursday night. The victim was in his car off E. Platte Ave. when a black Honda approached him. Two men got out of the Honda and into the victim's car. The suspects then forced the victim to drive to a separate location before he was assaulted and forced to get out of the car. Then the suspects drove off in the victim's car.

The car they stole is a gray Lexus RX3. The suspects are described as a white man and a black man, both wearing face masks. Police warn both suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.