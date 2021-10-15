Colorado Springs Police arrest two men on child sex crimes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs police arrested two men involved with the sexual exploitation of children. According to police, these were separate incidents.

Thursday at 7:30 a.m., investigators with the Colorado Springs Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force executed a warrant search in the 900 block of Candlestar Loop North in Fountain.

Evidence collected during the search led to the arrest of 51-year-old Daniel Lee Atkinson.

Later that day in Colorado Springs, investigators with ICAC executed a warrant in the 700 block of Santa Fe St. at 2:30 p.m. According to police, that search led to the arrest of 39-year-old David Daniel Aguilar.

Both Atkinson and Aguilar were taken to the El Paso County Jail.