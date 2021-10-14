Two Colorado ski areas announce opening this weekend

News

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Thursday, two Colorado ski areas announced plans to open for the 2021-22 winter ski and snowboard season.

On Saturday, Oct. 17, Wolf Creek Ski Area will kick off the ski season. Lifts will be open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. According to officials, the slopes will be closed during the week and will reopen the following weekend.

Wolf Creek will open with:

Treasure Stroke, detachable quad

Nova, beginner double chairlift

Lynx, beginning conveyer lift

Pre-purchasing lift tickets are available, but walk-up sales will be possible.

Face coverings will be required in all indoor public settings. For a full COVID-19 Operating Plan at Wolf Creek Ski Area, click here.

Photo courtesy of Ian Zinner

On Sunday, Oct. 17, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area will open for the winter ski and snowboard season beginning at 8:30 a.m.

According to officials, unrestricted season pass sales are limited, and A-Basin is offering 10% fewer this season compared to last year.

While full-season A-Basin passes have not yet sold out, as of Thursday, officials say fewer than 10% remain.

Important information for A-Basin opening day:

Lift tickets will be available online and must be purchased in advance. A-Basin is not selling lift tickets on-site at the windows.

Alley Bar & Grill and Arapahoe Sports will be open all day for dining, drinks, and shopping. No reservations are required, parking or otherwise.

Uphill access will not be available for some time. When it does open, an announcement will be made.

