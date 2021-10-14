Two Colorado ski areas announce opening this weekend
COLORADO (KRDO) -- Thursday, two Colorado ski areas announced plans to open for the 2021-22 winter ski and snowboard season.
On Saturday, Oct. 17, Wolf Creek Ski Area will kick off the ski season. Lifts will be open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. According to officials, the slopes will be closed during the week and will reopen the following weekend.
Wolf Creek will open with:
- Treasure Stroke, detachable quad
- Nova, beginner double chairlift
- Lynx, beginning conveyer lift
Pre-purchasing lift tickets are available, but walk-up sales will be possible.
Face coverings will be required in all indoor public settings. For a full COVID-19 Operating Plan at Wolf Creek Ski Area, click here.
On Sunday, Oct. 17, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area will open for the winter ski and snowboard season beginning at 8:30 a.m.
According to officials, unrestricted season pass sales are limited, and A-Basin is offering 10% fewer this season compared to last year.
While full-season A-Basin passes have not yet sold out, as of Thursday, officials say fewer than 10% remain.
Important information for A-Basin opening day:
- Lift tickets will be available online and must be purchased in advance. A-Basin is not selling lift tickets on-site at the windows.
- The 6th Alley Bar & Grill and Arapahoe Sports will be open all day for dining, drinks, and shopping.
- No reservations are required, parking or otherwise.
- Uphill access will not be available for some time. When it does open, an announcement will be made.
For A-Basin COVID information, click here.
