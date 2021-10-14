Ex-Dominion worker’s attorneys fight for defamation suit

AP Colorado

By JAMES ANDERSON

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Attorneys for a former security director of Dominion Voting Systems say President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, campaign attorneys and conservative media outlets recklessly spread an uncorroborated report that the director tried to fix the 2020 election for Joe Biden. They made that argument Thursday in asking a Denver judge to toss a motion to dismiss Eric Coomer’s defamation lawsuit against the campaign and others. Coomer says in the lawsuit he was driven into hiding by death threats after the Trump campaign and others publicized a false report that Coomer told activists of the Antifa movement that the vote could be fixed for Biden. Despite repeated claims and lawsuits, there has been no evidence that the election was rigged or of widespread fraud.