Colorado Springs man found guilty in 2018 murders

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man is waiting to be sentenced after being found guilty of two 2018 murders.

In April of 2018, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department received reports of a suspicious vehicle near Lower Gold Camp Road, northeast of Palmer Park.

At the scene, officers found 21-year-old Serena Garcia, of Parker, and 20-year-old Marcus Denton inside a vehicle. According to police, they had both been shot.

Police later arrested two suspects, Marquis Hazard and Nashid Rayon Rivers.

Hazard was charged with the deaths of Denton and Garcia. According to investigators, the incident started over a fight about marijuana.

Hazard is expected to be sentenced on Nov. 19.

Rivers was convicted on all counts in May, he was sentenced to two life terms.