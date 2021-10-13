Switchbacks final regular-season game Saturday, October 17

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Switchbacks regular season is coming to a close.

Saturday, October 16, Switchbacks face the Rio Grande Valley Torros at the brand new Weidner Field in downtown Colorado Springs.

The first 1,000 fans inside will get a free full-size soccer ball. After the game, there will be a fireworks show.

