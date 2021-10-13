Former Broncos head coach Mike Shanahan and Hall of Famer Steve Atwater will be honored on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High

News

The Denver Broncos will celebrate the Ring of Fame induction of Mike Shanahan and the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement of Steve Atwater throughout the weekend and during Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders (2:25 MDT kickoff).

On Friday, Oct. 15, at 6 p.m., fans and media are invited to attend Shanahan’s Ring of Fame pillar unveiling at the Ring of Fame Plaza on the south side of Empower Field at Mile High. In addition, Atwater’s Pro Football Hall of Fame bust will be displayed for the first time in Denver.

Shanahan, Atwater, Pro Football Hall of Fame representatives and Broncos alumni in attendance will be available for interviews at Ring of Fame Plaza.

Following the ceremonies, the Broncos will host a private dinner and program in honor of Shanahan and Atwater which will include comments from both honorees.

On Saturday, Broncos alumni will attend the team’s practice at UCHealth Training Center.

As part of Sunday’s pregame festivities, Atwater will address the crowd as his Pro Football Hall of Fame decal is unveiled next to his name in the Ring of Fame on the Level 5 façade of the stadium. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 2 p.m. for the event.

During a halftime ceremony, Shanahan’s name will be unveiled on the Ring of Fame façade of the stadium.

Former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning will be recognized for his inductions into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Broncos Ring of Fame on Sunday, Oct. 31, when the Broncos host the Washington Football Team.