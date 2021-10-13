Colorado Parks and Wildlife shares recent rescues

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Parks and Wildlife shares their most recent rescues out of Colorado Springs.

On Tuesday wildlife officers found a barn owl caught in a barbed wire fence east of Colorado Springs. it was untangled by Officer Sarah Watson and taken to the Nature and Wildlife Discovery Center's raptor facility in Pueblo where it will be rehabilitated.

Later that day, CPW gave another bird a reason to thank its lucky feathers. A nighthawk was found in an apartment area in Colorado Springs. Officers didn't elaborate on how the bird was hurt, but said that it's heading to the same facility in Pueblo for rehab.