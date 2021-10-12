Truck takes out power pole, drives away from scene in Alabama

CNN - Regional

By SHELBY MYERS

GRAND BAY, Alabama (WALA) — Alisha Williams rushed home from a funeral to find her yard in pieces. A check of her security cameras showed most of what happened.

A truck veered off Gaston Loop Rd. in Grand Bay barreled through a power pole, knocked it out of the ground before it skid to a stop just outside Williams front door.

Williams said, “If it wouldn’t have been for that pole, he would have definitely plowed right into my house and I know my dogs were kind of panicking when they heard the big, the crash.”

Williams said her cameras only caught two angles of the incident before the power was knocked out so she couldn’t see who was driving, but neighbors tell her, he didn’t stick around.

“My neighbor saw him and he got out and holding his arm and trying to push his airbags in and hauled butt off. Like just go to the door and say ‘hey you know, I ran into the power pole here’s my name’ or anything but he just left,” Williams said.

Her entire street was out of power for about six hours. Crews worked into the night to get it back.

Williams said she’s just thankful no one was hurt.

“My neighbor had drove down to let my dogs out. She parks, where we’re standing, where he, you know, crossed over the driveway. She could have got hit. My lawn care people had just left. I could have been out here with the kids or checking the mail or getting the garbage. I mean, it could have been bad”

A state trooper told FOX10 News, the driver could face a misdemeanor- leaving the scene of an accident charge.

