Safe2Tell saw 101% increase in tips in September 2021 compared to last year

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Attorney General's Office announced an increase in Safe2Tell tips compared to last year.

According to a monthly report released Tuesday, the program received 2,147 in September. That's a 101% increase in monthly tip volume compared to September 2020.

So far, the Attorney General's Office says Safe2Tell has received 3,119 tips during the 2021-2022 school year, a 75% increase from last year.

The AG's Office says the increase is likely in part due to students returning to in-person learning and peer-to-peer interactions after school closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the report, the top categories of tips reported to the program in September were:

Suicide threats 260

Welfare checks 143

School complaints 141

In September, Attorney General Phil Weiser said anonymous tips from students and other individuals successfully helped protect students’ safety. For example:

A person reported that a teacher was engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a student. Upon investigation, law enforcement learned the report originated in Texas. The report was forwarded to Texas authorities who conducted an investigation, resulting in an arrest and charges against the teacher for solicitation.

A person reported that a student was showing drug products to others. The report was sent to school and law enforcement, and the student was issued a citation for possession.

“Students and community members likely have a heightened awareness of potential threats to students’ safety now that many are back in school in person,” said Attorney General Phil Weiser. “This month’s increase in reporting shows Safe2Tell continues to be a trusted resource to anonymously report concerns and help protect Colorado’s students.”

This school year, false tips made up 1.9% of all tips submitted to Safe2Tell. The AG's Office defines false tips as "those that contain untrue information and are submitted with the intent to harm, injure, or bully another person.

To make a report, call 1-877-542-7233. Reports can also be made at Safe2Tell's website or through the Safe2Tell mobile app.

Safe2Tell is not an emergency response unit or a mental health counseling service provider.